Taiwan has completely stopped supplying Russian Federation with machines used in military enterprises

Taiwan 's Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced a complete cessation of machine tools supplies to Russia. We are talking about machines that can be used at military enterprises.

It is noted that after a number of investigations into such supplies, the island has tightened export control rules. In particular, fines for the initial violation of sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation and Belarus have been significantly increased - up to NT$1 million (approximately USD 31,100).

In addition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan states that it is conducting "active outreach" to manufacturers, urging them to comply with the law and control the final flow of products.

According to the ministry, the changes are effective and the volume of machine tool exports from Taiwan to Russia has "dropped to zero."

Taiwan was an important supplier of machine tools to Russia

Earlier, The Insider and The Reporter published a joint investigation that showed that Taiwan, despite the government's pro-Ukrainian stance, has become a major supplier of metalworking machines to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises. The articles noted that these exports go through third countries, such as Turkey.

In February of this year, Taipei imposed sanctions on several Russian companies that were mentioned in the article.

In July, a new investigation by The Insider revealed that the Taiwanese company Giant Force intends to provide Russia with a device for testing the heat-resistant coating of missile bodies - a salt spray chamber - to circumvent the restrictions. According to the publication, the Chinese plant of the Taiwanese firm, a Malaysian transportation company, and a Kyrgyz bank were involved in this scheme. Thanks to the vigilance of banks, in particular Chinese banks, which feared sanctions, the supply was disrupted.

DW adds that the supply of Taiwanese machine tools to Russia was also mentioned in reports by the British Royal United Kingdom's Joint Institute for Defense Studies and the Open Source Center, a US government center that analyzes open-source information for US intelligence agencies.

