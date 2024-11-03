This year, State Department financed 800 mobile fire groups - Brink

The U.S. State Department has funded the creation of 800 mobile anti-drone fire teams.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"The mobile fire teams of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service are saving lives by their successful work, protecting people and critical infrastructure from attack by Russia. I'm proud that the State Department has funded 800 of these groups, which have shot down more than 200 drones since January 1, 2024," Brink wrote.

