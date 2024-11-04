Soldier and medic from 3rd SAB Berserk and Valkyrie die at front. PHOTO

A combat medic, Valentyna Nahorna, with the call sign Valkyrie, who also served in the 3rd SAB, died at the front along with her boyfriend, a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, Danylo (Berserk).

The tragic news was posted on Instagram by the medical service of the 3rd SAB, Censor.NET reports.

"Our sister Valkyrie is on the shield... Valkyrie was an example of dignity and strength. She always sought to improve her skills to help those in need even more effectively. Her path is an example for all of us - a path of courage, determination and constant movement forward," the statement said.

The 3rd SAB said that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Valkyrie has joined the "Azov" Kyiv territorial defense brigade.

She rescued the wounded as part of medical evacuation crews and at the stabilisation point of the Third Assault Brigade.

Lilia Matveeva, a volunteer and head of the communications department at the "Alvis" NGO, posted on Facebook that Valkyria died at the front along with her boyfriend Danylo (Berserk), a soldier with the Third Assault Brigade.

"They fought together, loved together, stood together on the shield... May your souls always be together. Forever in the ranks! Valkyrie and Berserk," the volunteer wrote.

