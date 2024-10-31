Defending Ukraine, 26-year-old soldier of "Carpathian Sich" battalion Andrii Romaniuk (Vorobei) was killed. PHOTOS

In the battle against the Russian occupiers, 26-year-old Andrii Romaniuk (Vorobei), a participant of the Revolution of Dignity and commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle strike unit of the 49th separate assault battalion "Carpathian Sich", was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian activist Alina Bodnar.

"My heart was torn out. Our Andrii. Our Sparrow. I don't know how we will live on. How will your girls - your mother and beloved - live without you now. Our oxygen was taken away from us. Our meaning. Our strength. I can't believe it. I don't want to write this. But I have to..." she wrote.

The deceased soldier was a junior sergeant, commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle strike unit of the 49th separate assault battalion "Carpathian Sich".

Read more: Writer and historian Yurii Kaniuk died in war





Romaniuk was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity

When the Revolution of Dignity began, Romaniuk was only 15 years old, but he decided to fight for the future of Ukraine even then and went to the Independence Square.

At the age of 16, Romaniuk became a volunteer, participated in the ATO, and later in the full-scale war.

In 2023, Vorobei was injured and underwent treatment.

See more: Ukrainian soldier Andrii Reznichenko was killed in battle with enemy. During occupation of Kherson, he left city on foot and mobilized. VIDEO

According to Yelyzaveta Zharikova, a Ukrainian artist and combat medic at the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Romaniuk wanted to return to the war as soon as possible.

"I considered Andrii to be a senior comrade who I could always ask for advice. Andrii lived the war and the struggle for Ukraine, he knew how to work with intelligence and inspiration, how to take care of his people. He came to the Maidan as a teenager and then took part in the ATO. In all his trials and tribulations, he was bright, sacrificial and faithful. He laid down his life for freedom and the lives of others," she wrote.





Funeral services for the Ukrainian soldier will be held on Friday, 1 November, in Kyiv at St Michael's Cathedral and on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, as well as on 2 November in Vinnytsia.

Read more: Dmytro Bohachov, former player of Ukrainian youth football team and combat medic, died in war for Ukraine. PHOTO