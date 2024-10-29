Ukrainian soldier Andrii Reznichenko was killed in battle with enemy. During occupation of Kherson, he left city on foot and mobilized. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldier Andrii Reznichenko was killed in a battle with the enemy at the front.

This was reported on Facebook by his counterpart Anton Kolumbet, Censor.NET informs.

"Andrii Reznichenko, a Cossack from my previous battalion, was killed. He was a true Cossack. I remember how he mobilised to join our ranks: he left his native Kherson, which had already been occupied (at the time - Ed.), on foot, bypassing enemy checkpoints, read about the formation of the unit on social media and came straight to the temporary headquarters. I remember that he had only a passport. Andrii fought incredibly hard and was never afraid of anything. He was a stormtrooper from God - cheerful, brave, prudent. And at the same time, he retained a kind of childlike, bright disposition. He loved his daughter, animals and nature, smiled sincerely, laughed... He was a true son of the free wind and the wide steppe. And he died the way he lived - in battle, and for what he believed in - for the Ukraine of his dreams," counterpart of the deceased said.

