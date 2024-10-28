Defending Ukraine, volunteer from Georgia, Mamuka Kekelia, was killed
A Georgian soldier Mamuka Kekelia, who fought in the ranks of the AFU, was killed at the front.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Georgian edition of Civil Georgia, citing a comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.
It is noted that between 1992 and 1993, the soldier took part in the Abkhazian war, as well as in the Russian-Georgian war of August 2008. After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Mamuka Kekelia signed a contract with the AFU.
According to unofficial estimates, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, 58 Georgian citizens have been killed in the fighting against Russia.
