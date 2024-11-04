Russians are wiping out settlements in Kursk region to ground - OTG "Siversk"

The Russian invaders have recently reduced their shelling of the Ukrainian border somewhat. At the same time, up to 1,000 "arrivals" are recorded daily in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on "Suspilne Novyny" TV channel by the spokesman for OTG "Siversk" Vadym Mysnyk.

He noted that the most active shelling and bombing was recorded in the Kursk region. The Russians do not give up their attempts to storm the city and use their usual tactics.

"The enemy is simply destroying the settlements, they are being wiped out to zero. It is the Russians, despite the fact that this is their population and their territory. They are using the same tactics as in Donbas and in the south of our country", Mysnyk said.

As for the northern border, the enemy continues to shell the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. However, a significant decrease in the number of attacks has been recorded over the past three days.

"This is due to various factors. There are weather conditions, and they probably have problems with logistics and the fact that they do not have unlimited resources to use them here", the spokesman for OTG "Siversk" explained.

Since the start of the operation in Kursk region, Ukrainian paratroopers have inflicted almost 8,000 casualties on Russian troops. This equates to 15 battalions.

