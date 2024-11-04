Vote count has been completed in Moldova: Sandu wins with 55.3% of vote
In Moldova, 100% of the votes in the second round of presidential elections have been counted. Incumbent President Maia Sandu won the election.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the CEC of Moldova.
Thus, 929,964 citizens (55.33%) voted for Sandu.
Her opponent, Stoianoglo, was supported by 750,644 people (44.67%).
Earlier, the Moldovan authorities announced Russia' s massive interference in the second round of the presidential election.
