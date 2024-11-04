NATO’s largest artillery exercise starts in Finland

On November 4, NATO's largest artillery military exercise, Lightning Strike 24, began in Finland. They are part of a series of exercises by NATO member states in Europe.

This is reported by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

As you know, the exercises in Finland are led by the United States and are part of a series of Dynamic Front 25 exercises that are being held in five European countries - Finland, Estonia, Germany, Romania and Poland.

In Finland, the exercises, which will last until November 28 in the Rovajärvi and Rovaniemi districts of Finnish Lapland, will involve about 3,600 military personnel, including about 1,250 international troops who will arrive in the region.

Read more: US and NATO should consider possibility of striking North Korean troops in Ukraine - head of congressional committee Turner

It is noted that the purpose of the exercise is to demonstrate the Alliance's defense capabilities in the Northern Europe region, as well as to practice operational command, control and cooperation with the NATO's Joint Rapid Reaction Corps.

"The scale of the exercise shows that, if necessary, we can get support from our allies very quickly, as well as from the Allied Command. This is a good example of how our own field artillery, combined with the capabilities of our allies, forms a strong defense in the northern part of Finland and NATO," said Colonel Janne Mäkitalo, the exercise commander, in a statement from the Finnish Armed Forces.

In total, about five thousand servicemen from 28 countries will take part in NATO's Dynamic Front 25 exercise.

As a reminder, on October 14, NATO launched the annual two-week Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise, which involves more than 60 aircraft. They are conducting training flights over Western Europe.