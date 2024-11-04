Ukraine is aware of more than 150 places where Russia holds prisoners of war together with civilians - Coordination Center

In Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, there are more than 150 places where Russians are holding Ukrainian prisoners of war along with civilians.

This was announced during a press conference by a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Now in the aggressor country there are more than 150 places, including in the temporarily occupied territories, where our prisoners of war are held together with civilians. This does not mean that civilians are also held in all these places, but the conditions of detention of civilians are also inhumane and endanger their health. We, the Coordination Center, are developing mechanisms to return these people," said Yatsenko.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has established Council of Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of POWs

In her turn, Olena Belyachkova, coordinator of the groups of families of prisoners and missing persons of the Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIPHR), said that as of now, 177 military personnel have been killed in Russian captivity.

"The figure of 177 is the information that the families voiced at a meeting with our government officials. It includes those prisoners of war who died as a result of the terrorist attack in Olenivka. We cannot say the exact number because information about deaths in captivity is obtained from open sources, from families," she noted.

Also, according to the MHRC, at least 115 seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainians may be in Russian captivity.