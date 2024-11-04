Canada sends Ukraine first ordered NASAMS air defense system, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to Justin Trudeau, his team and all those involved for the successful thematic conference on the fourth point of the Peace Formula, "Release of Prisoners and Deportees," held in Montreal on October 30-31. The next step is to prepare a final document - the Peace Plan - based on the results of all thematic conferences. On the sidelines of the conference, our delegation presented the Victory Plan to Justin, and today he confirmed his support for it," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors also discussed further cooperation on organizing the second Peace Summit and involving the countries of the Global South in this work.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the shipment of the first NASAMS air defense system ordered by Canada for Ukraine.

"We also talked about further defense support for Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, including the involvement of North Korea in the war. We coordinated cooperation within the framework of Canada's presidency of the G7 next year," Zelenskyy added.

To recap: Canada announced its intention to transfer this air defense system to Ukraine, worth more than $300 million, on January 10, 2023, but it has not yet been delivered. The agreements stipulated that Canada would reimburse the United States for the full cost of the new NASAMS system, while the United States would enter into a direct contract with Ukraine for the supply of these weapons. This was supposed to allow Canada to circumvent the requirement to obtain U.S. permission to re-export NASAMS to Ukraine.