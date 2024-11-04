Russia to launch two Iranian satellites into orbit

On Tuesday, November 5, Russia will launch two private Iranian satellites into orbit.

DW writes about this with reference to a statement by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on social media, Censor.NET reports .

It is noted that on November 5, a Russian Soyuz rocket will launch two private Iranian satellites into orbit.

Koswar and Hodhod satellites for imaging and communication were designed and built by the Iranian company Omid Faza. They are supposed to support agriculture, environmental monitoring, and communications in remote areas.

In 2022 and in February of this year, Russia has already launched Iranian satellites into orbit. At the time, the United States expressed concern about space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing that the satellites would not only help Russia in its war against Ukraine, but would also help Iran track potential military targets in Israel and the entire Middle East.

Cooperation between Russia and Iran

Iran is known to actively support Russia in its war against Ukraine. In particular, Tehran supplies Russia with Shahed drones, which the aggressor country uses to attack Ukraine.

In addition, Iran supplies Russia with other weapons and ammunition.

Earlier, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Robert Wood said that, according to Washington, Russia intends to raise the level of bilateral relations with Iran by concluding a comprehensive bilateral agreement. Earlier, Russia signed a similar agreement with North Korea.

In September of this year, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources among U.S. and European officials, that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.