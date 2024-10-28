Zelenskyy: Iran has not yet handed over missiles to Russia, but negotiations are underway

Iran has not yet handed over missiles to Russia, but such talks are ongoing between Moscow and Tehran.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference at the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit on Monday, October 28, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, Russia and Iran are currently engaged in an "in-depth dialogue" on missiles that Tehran can provide.

"They (Iran - ed.) have already licensed the production of Shaheds for Russia on the territory of Russia. In addition, they offer assistance packages. They are also engaged in an in-depth dialog about missiles that Iran can provide. According to our available information, so far they (Iran - ed.) have not provided missiles, but they are talking about it," the head of state said.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. On 10 September, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian vessels.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia

On 11 September, Sky News published satellite images of a vessel that had transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

Read more: Most of shells used by occupiers in Kharkiv region are North Korean and Iranian - OTG "Kharkiv"