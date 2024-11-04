Single tax should remain in communities, - Association of Ukrainian Cities

The Association of Ukrainian Cities is against the removal of the single tax from local budget revenues.

This was reported by the press service of the AUC, Censor.NET reports.

Clause 2.3. of the Budget Conclusions approved by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on 31 October 2024 to the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" No. 12000, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was instructed to consider the inclusion of a part of the single tax on legal entities (code 18050300) and the single tax on agricultural producers (code 18050500) in the revenues of the general fund of the state budget in 2025.

"The Association of Ukrainian Cities is against the withdrawal of the single tax from municipal revenues, as it amounts to about UAH 11 billion, most of which can be withdrawn from the budgets of rural and settlement communities," the statement said.

It is also noted that in order to jointly protect community revenues, the Association of Ukrainian Cities has started collecting signatures of community leaders to appeal to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to preserve the single tax in local budgets.

You can support the appeal to the Prime Minister of Ukraine to preserve the unified tax on legal entities and the unified tax on agricultural producers in the revenues of communities by contacting the regional branches of the Association of Ukrainian Cities.