Inspector General of US Department of State arrives in Kyiv

A representative of the U.S. Department of State to ensure transparency and accountability of U.S. assistance to Ukraine has arrived in Kyiv.

This was announced by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.

"It's a pleasure to welcome US State Department Inspector General Richardson to Ukraine," Brink wrote on the social network X.

"The work of the Office of the Inspector General to ensure transparency and accountability of U.S. assistance is an important part of our efforts to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO and to ensure public support for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the U.S. Ambassador said.

