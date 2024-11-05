Russians train DPRK military to use drones, - CCD

The Russians are currently training military and officers from the DPRK in modern warfare.

This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, in a telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"They will use them in combat. The DPRK soldiers are wearing Russian military uniforms, in Russian units in the Kursk region. They are taught how to use FPV and reconnaissance drones, as well as the principles of using Lancets," he said.

Also, according to Kovalenko, the Russians have further plans to send Russian UAV instructors to Pyongyang to train the military directly in the DPRK.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon announced that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.