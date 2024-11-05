Head of MMC in Kharkiv region helped 15 draft dodgers to go abroad by falsifying data. PHOTO

The head of the Military Medical Commission (MMC), who facilitated the departure of 15 people liable for military service abroad, was exposed in the Kharkiv region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region, the head of the military medical commission of one of the Regional TCR and SS in the Kharkiv region was served a notice of suspicion.

He is charged with perceiving the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by providing means, committed by an official, repeated and official forgery, drawing up and issuing knowingly false official documents by an official (Part 2 of Article 332, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

How did the offender act?

The investigation established that the doctor, who was the head of the military medical commission at one of the RTCR and SS in Kharkiv region, had an intention to commit illegal activities.

From March 2022 to June 2022, he entered false information in the medical records of persons liable for military service, as a result of which 15 persons of military age were excluded from military registration and were able to travel abroad without hindrance.

The investigation is ongoing.

