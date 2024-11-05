Sweden to provide Ukraine with two coast guard vessels

Swedish Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oscar Bolin announced the transfer of two coast guard vessels to Ukraine to ensure maritime security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Minister announced the provision of two civilian aid packages for Ukraine, which will be aimed at meeting the needs in two very important sectors.

Read more: Inspector General of US Department of State arrives in Kyiv

"We are talking about maritime security. The Swedish Coast Guard will provide two such vessels along with equipment to enhance maritime security," he said.

The second part of the aid package is about 40 thousand protective respirator masks.

"We are talking about transferring aid worth about 9 million euros," Bolin said.