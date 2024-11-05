2 698 16
Sweden to provide Ukraine with two coast guard vessels
Swedish Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oscar Bolin announced the transfer of two coast guard vessels to Ukraine to ensure maritime security.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
The Minister announced the provision of two civilian aid packages for Ukraine, which will be aimed at meeting the needs in two very important sectors.
"We are talking about maritime security. The Swedish Coast Guard will provide two such vessels along with equipment to enhance maritime security," he said.
The second part of the aid package is about 40 thousand protective respirator masks.
"We are talking about transferring aid worth about 9 million euros," Bolin said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password