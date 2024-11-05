Russian army prepares for active hostilities near Chasiv Yar, - OTG "Luhansk"

Russians are amassing resources near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy is increasing the number of assaults near Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTG.

"Currently, we see a certain decrease in the number of assaults compared to other areas. The enemy is accumulating its resources there. They are now preparing for active combat operations. They bring personnel under cover every night, and they bring them in anti-thermal cloaks. They are also bringing ammunition load as close as possible to the line of contact, weapons, preparing equipment - installing communication equipment, electronic warfare," she said, answering questions about the situation around Chasiv Yar.

Describing the situation around Toretsk, the spokeswoman noted that the Russians had assembled a "serious grouping" there. According to her, these are motorized rifle brigades and, in particular, special forces units of the Central Military District of the RF army.

"Now we also see that they (Russians - ed.) are accumulating equipment and resources. And today they have started to increase the number of assaults. If a few days ago it was relatively quiet, now the enemy is starting to push," she said.

