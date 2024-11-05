Duration of basic military training in training centers increased to 45 days, - Ground Forces

In all 27 training centers of Ukraine, the duration of basic military training has been increased to 45 days.

This was stated by Ihor Palahniuk, head of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

He noted that to the expanded program of the basic military training, in addition to the basics of using drones and electronic warfare, which had already been announced publicly, at the request of military units, work with collective weapons - machine guns, grenade launchers, etc. was added.

The number of firing exercises was also increased from 23 to 45. The number of cartridges for firing from the modernized Kalashnikov rifle has been increased from about 500 to 866.

Earlier it was reported that the basic military training program in training centers for mobilized persons is planned to be extended to 1.5 months.

