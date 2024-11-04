Reserve+ has started testing online deferments from mobilization. Students and graduate students can be first to participate, - Chernohorenko

On Monday, November 4, beta testing of online deferrals from mobilization started in the Reserve+ application.

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The first to receive instructions will be students and postgraduates who filled out the form for testing. Next will be people with disabilities and families with many children. We are doing everything gradually," the deputy minister said.

According to Chernohorenko, the instructions will be sent by e-mail.

In addition, the official emphasized that if a deferment is available, it can be extended only after its expiration date. There cannot be two active deferments at the same time.

After testing, the service will be launched for all citizens. This will happen in a few days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of electronic deferments in the Reserve+ system in November.

