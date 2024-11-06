Occupiers advance near Hryhorivka and Bohoiavlenka in Kurakhove area - DeepState
Russian troops managed to advance near three settlements in the vicinity of Kurakhove in Donetsk region and one in Kharkiv region.
This was written by the DeepState project's osinters, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced near Hryhorivka, Pershotravneve, Bohoiavlenka and Yasna Poliana," the statement said.
