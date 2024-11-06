ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5003 visitors online
News War
5 510 19

Occupiers advance near Hryhorivka and Bohoiavlenka in Kurakhove area - DeepState

Руйнування в Кураховому

Russian troops managed to advance near three settlements in the vicinity of Kurakhove in Donetsk region and one in Kharkiv region.

This was written by the DeepState project's osinters, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Hryhorivka, Pershotravneve, Bohoiavlenka and Yasna Poliana," the statement said.

Watch more: "Azov" artillerymen about battles near New York: There are a lot of occupiers, they are constantly trying to break through. VIDEO

Просування росіян на Харківщині

Просування росіян на Харківщині

Author: 

Donetska region (4018)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 