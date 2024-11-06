Enemy attacked energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region, there are power outages

On the night of 6 November, air defence forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed seven "Shahed 131/136" UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim in his telegram channel.

According to the RMA, the enemy attack on the energy infrastructure resulted in power outages. Power engineers have already supplied power to a significant number of consumers, and restoration work is ongoing. No one was injured.

Shellings of Mykolaiv region over the past day:

Yesterday, on 5 November, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with FPV drones and artillery shelling. As a result of the shelling, two cars were damaged in Solonchaky village and an outbuilding in Dmytrivka village. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on 5 November, at 16:19, the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community came under hostile artillery fire. A 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling. As of the morning, the condition of the victims is stable. In addition, as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a residential building, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.