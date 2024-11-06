US elections: Republicans win control of Senate

The results of the midterm elections to the US Senate show that the Republican Party is winning a majority of seats.

It is noted that the Republican Party is gaining at least 2 seats that were previously held by Democrats and provided them with control of the House with a minimum advantage of 51-49.

Republican candidates won in West Virginia, Ohio and Nebraska.

The publication points out that the struggle for control of the Senate was largely decided in Ohio and Montana, which were represented by Democrats.

It is also noted that the control of the chamber is being transferred to the Republican Party just as the long-time Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, is leaving office, and his successor has not yet been identified.

A new Senate Republican leader is scheduled to be elected next week. There are several candidates for this position: two of McConnell's long-time associates, John Thune and John Cornyn, as well as Rick Scott. The publication notes that this list may yet expand.

Republican control of the Senate will mean a big advantage for Trump if he wins the presidential election. However, it will be important to see what the final margin of victory for the Republican Party will be, as some Republicans in the Senate have repeatedly acted against Trump's line.

Since 60 votes are required for a majority of decisions, the Republican Party will have to cooperate with the Democrats.

As a reminder, in the 2024 elections, one-third of the Senate is up for re-election, with the majority of senators whose terms have expired being Democrats.