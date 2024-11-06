"Tanchyk", "Targan 2K", "Targan 200" and "Bureviy": 4 more ground robotic systems codified - Fedorov

Another 4 developments from Brave1 participants will be able to operate at the front. These are robotic complexes Tanchik, Targan 2K, Targan 200 and Bureviy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The state can purchase and supply only codified developments to the frontline, that is, those that meet NATO standards. One of the tasks of Brave1 is to help manufacturers bring their developments to readiness", he noted.

Brave1 already has more than 220 codified designs. Recently, 4 more ground robotic complexes have been codified. Robots are changing the situation at the front. According to the General Staff, robotic units have reduced Ukrainian military losses by 30%.

Four more developments have been codified:

TANCHIK. It can withstand loads of up to 500 kg and performs various missions - reconnaissance, sabotage, evacuation and attack, logistics.

TARGAN 2K. The vehicle can be easily adapted to various tasks, from logistics to reconnaissance. It has a fairly simple design and operates at a short range of up to 20 km. It costs only $3,000.

TARGAN 200. It has similar characteristics to TARGAN 2K, but is designed to carry a heavier load of up to 200 kg. It can replace 2 to 8 people in logistics.

BUREVIY. Helps in the logistics of particularly heavy items and evacuation of soldiers.

According to Fedorov, each of these developments can save many lives. The robots evacuate soldiers, deliver provisions, deploy and mine, and replace soldiers so that they do not become live targets for enemy drones.

"This is a war of technology, and the more of them we have at the front, the greater our advantage is", Fedorov stressed.