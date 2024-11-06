Kostiantynivka district remains without heating, only 2 medical facilities and 6 points of invincibility are provided with heat

The Kostiantynivska district in the Donetsk region is currently left without heating.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk RMA, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this is due to several factors, including the difficult security situation, significant damage to buildings, and water supply interruptions.

"At the same time, we managed to provide heating for 2 healthcare facilities and 6 resilience centers in the community.

If the situation in the community improves and the threat to the lives and health of utility workers disappears, we will consider the issue of restoring heating again," the head of the region added.

