It will be easier for military personnel to transfer between units: work is underway to create digital service - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to create a digital service that will simplify the process of transferring between priority military units. To this end, a survey has been launched in the Army+ app to allow servicemen and women to express their opinions on the possibility of changing their place of service.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digitalisation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces need motivated servicemen.

"We are confident that the ability to change the place of service and unit affects the effectiveness of the military. It will help them serve where they want to. Thanks to the survey, we will be able to improve the transfer process so that the place of service can be changed more easily and without unnecessary bureaucracy," she said.

Read more: Electronic deferments will be available in Reserve+ program in November. People with disabilities will be first to receive them, - Ministry of Defense

It is reported that the survey in the Army+ app will last until 10 November and will contain 12 questions. The depersonalized results will have a direct impact on the algorithm for transferring servicemen. The Ministry of Defence also reminded that the survey functionality was introduced in the Army+ app in early August. During this time, more than 36,000 servicemen took part in three initiated surveys.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is implementing new psychological rehabilitation programs for servicemen