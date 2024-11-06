NATO exercises begin in Lithuania near border with Belarus

On November 6, the international command and staff exercise "Strong Will - 2024" ("Stipri Valia 2024") begins in Lithuania.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania.

The exercises will last until November 20 and will take place in pre-determined military and civilian areas of Kaunas and southeastern Lithuania, near the border with Belarus.

"The main purpose of the exercises, organized by the Land Forces Headquarters, is to practice preparing subordinate units for planning and conducting large-scale defense operations, interacting with NATO allies, integrating combat support units and coordinating mutual actions," the Ministry said.

It is noted that the soldiers participating in the exercises will plan and conduct defense operations using the military information system of combat management, so their operations will not be visible to the public.

In total, more than 400 servicemen with military equipment will take part in the exercise.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has warned that during the exercise in southeastern Lithuania, there may be intense movement of military equipment during daylight and darkness.

As a reminder, NATO's largest artillery military exercise, Lightning Strike 24, began in Finland on November 4. It is part of a series of exercises by NATO member states in Europe.