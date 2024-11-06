In order to strengthen front, which has increased in length, - General Staff explained need to create new brigades instead of manning existing ones

The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhovii, explained the need to create new brigades in the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of replenishing the existing ones.

According to the General Staff spokesman, new brigades are being created in the AFU instead of replenishing the existing ones, because this is the only way to quickly strengthen the necessary sections of the front, which has increased in length.

"Recently, the enemy has increased the number of regiments, brigades and divisions and the number of its personnel by almost 100,000 people. The length of the front line has also increased. In order to strengthen the frontline, new brigades need to be created within the Ukrainian Armed Forces," explained Lykhovii.

He noted that there is simply no other effective way to counter the superior enemy, as there are currently 1300 km of frontline with active combat operations. Lykhovii also added that the occupiers have a fivefold advantage.

According to him, when there is a threat of losing positions, the Armed Forces redeploy separate battalions of other military units there. This reduces the risk of a Russian breakthrough.

"This is a logical and statutory way to strengthen the defense: when there is a threat of a breakthrough in problematic areas of the front, units from non-attacked areas are transferred to it," said Lykhovii.

The General Staff spokesperson also noted that brigades are also needed for rotation and replacement of existing brigades.

"Simply replenishing the brigades that have suffered significant losses is not enough, as they need to be coordinated. New brigades are needed to replace them and withdraw them from the combat zone," added the General Staff representative.

