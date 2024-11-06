German and French defense ministers to meet to discuss aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is traveling to Paris for consultations with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecorne.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

It is reported that the main topics of the meeting will be support for Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia against it and the broader contours of European defense policy after Donald Trump's victory in the US elections.

Even before the results of the US election were known, Pistorius spoke of the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination among European NATO members. "We have to do our homework, and (do it - Ed.) more consistently than before. We must be able to achieve fair burden sharing," the German minister said.

Pistorius added that Europe should take more responsibility for its security, and European countries should cooperate more closely, leaving national interests in the background for the sake of the common interest, for example, in the defense industry. He also made it clear that strengthening European defense capabilities is costly and "this defense does not come for free."

Read more: German Armed Forces are ready to become main pillar of deterring Russia’s aggression in Europe - Pistorius