Ruling government coalition in Germany has collapsed: Scholz dismisses finance minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who is the head of the Free Democratic Party. This actually means the collapse of the ruling government coalition in Germany.

Scholz said that on 15 January he would put the question of government trust to a vote in the Bundestag to enable early elections to be held in March.

According to Scholz, he and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck agree that Germany needs to have a quick clarity on the future political course. In the few weeks before Christmas, Scholz intends to put to a vote in the Bundestag all the bills that require quick passage, including emergency support for industry and measures to stabilise pensions.

According to the German media, the coalition partners have long been divided by deep contradictions on economic, financial and social policies, which have prevented them from agreeing on a budget for Germany for the coming year 2025.

At a meeting of the coalition committee, which took place on Wednesday evening, 6 November, in Berlin at the Office of the Federal Chancellor, which includes the heads of the parties represented in the ruling coalition and the heads of their parliamentary factions, German Finance Minister and FRG chairman Christian Lindner suggested that the coalition partners agree to hold early parliamentary elections. In this case, according to media reports, he would be ready to approve Germany's supplementary budget for 2024 and remain in the transitional cabinet until parliamentary elections are held and a new federal government is formed. In response, Chancellor Scholz announced the dismissal of Finance Minister Lindner.

As a reminder, the ruling "traffic light coalition" in Germany consists of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Free Democratic Party and the "Union-90"/"Greens".

