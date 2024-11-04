No need for new decisions on Ukraine’s NATO membership now - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees no need to make new decisions on Ukraine's membership in NATO, including the issue of an invitation.

Scholz said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We made decisions in Vilnius and Washington that are well suited to the current situation. I think there is no need for new decisions in this regard, because the situation has not changed since we made those decisions," the German Chancellor said.

Now, according to Scholz, we should discuss how to provide Ukraine with sufficient military assistance in practice. In particular, this is especially important today, when Russia is involving North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

"It is now important to make sure that Ukraine does not run out of weapons," the Chancellor emphasized in this context. He noted that Germany not only promises, but also delivers aid. If others do the same, it will significantly improve the situation.

Scholz assured that Germany will remain one of the leaders, the largest providers of aid, as it is currently the second largest after the United States in the world and the first in Europe.

The chancellor recalled that the G7 countries had decided to provide a $50 billion loan to Kyiv and noted that Ukraine would be able to use the money to purchase new weapons.

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The first point of the Victory Plan is to invite Ukraine to join NATO.