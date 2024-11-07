Russians advance in Toretsk and 4 more settlements - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to advance near five settlements in Donetsk region
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState.
"The enemy advanced near Novooleksiivka, Kreminna Balka, Maksymivka, Bohoiavlenka and in Toretsk," the statement said.
