10 309 41

Russians advance in Toretsk and 4 more settlements - DeepState. MAP

карта

Russian troops managed to advance near five settlements in Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState.

"The enemy advanced near Novooleksiivka, Kreminna Balka, Maksymivka, Bohoiavlenka and in Toretsk," the statement said.

карта

Donetska region (4018) military actions (2503)
