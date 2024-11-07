ENG
Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Атака на Київ 7 листопада

Residential and non-residential premises in four districts of the capital were damaged by debris as a result of nighttime shelling by enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

In Holosiivskyi district, a blast wave damaged an apartment building, injuring a 34-year-old resident. In addition, the debris fell on the territory of a garage co-operative, where a fire broke out.

Pechersk district - a drone crash caused a fire on the technical floor of an apartment building. Residents of the building were evacuated, and information about the victims is being clarified.

In Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a warehouse. Falling debris also set fire to a private house, a shop, a café, and a private medical centre, where a security guard was injured.

In Obolon district, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a business centre.

See more: More than three dozen Russian UAVs were neutralized over Kyiv and on approaches to city. PHOTOS

Kyyiv (2194) Air attacks (513) Shahed (743)
