More than three dozen Russian UAVs were neutralized over Kyiv and on approaches to city. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 November, the Russian army again massively attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The enemy drones entered the capital both singly and in groups, in waves from different directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko.

"The UAVs entered the city at different altitudes - both at very low and high altitudes. The air alert in the city lasted eight hours. As a result of the coordinated work of the air defense and other components of the defense forces, more than three dozen Russian UAVs were neutralized in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)," the statement said.

As a result of the attack by Russian attack drones, debris fell in six districts of the city. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out and were promptly extinguished.

"As of now, we know about two victims, their lives are not in danger.

There is currently no air raid alert in Kyiv. However, there are still drones in the Ukrainian airspace that may be flying towards Kyiv. Therefore, be careful and do not ignore the air raid alert," Popko added.

Read also on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked Odesa with drones at night: there is damage and a casualty. Photo report







