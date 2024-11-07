Master of Sports, world karate champion Oleh Novikov killed in action for Ukraine

Experienced athlete and coach Oleh Novikov died on the battlefield on 1 November 2024 near Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

A native of the Luhansk region, Oleh Novikov was distinguished by his indomitable spirit and love of sports in his younger years. Thirty years ago, he settled in Irpin, where he devoted his life to strengthening the sporting glory of Ukraine. Already at the age of 22, Oleh achieved outstanding results - he became a world champion in contact karate and was awarded the title of international master of sports.

In addition to his sporting career, Oleh dedicated his life to serving the country, working for the Tax Police Department in Kyiv. He successfully combined this important work with coaching, passing on his experience and inspiration to young athletes. In the pre-war years, Oleh taught kickboxing, bringing up a new generation of Ukrainian champions. He was not just a coach, but a mentor who knew how to inspire his students to go forward, win and become better people.

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, Oleh did not stand aside. "If not me, then who?" he told his family as he was heading to the front. Since then, he has taken part in combat operations in the hottest spots: Sumy, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. The hero became an example of unbreakable strength for his comrades and bravely defended his land until his last breath.

