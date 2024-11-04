Soldier and journalist Oleksii Andrieiev, who had been considered missing for almost year, died at front. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders, military man and journalist Oleksii Andrieiev was killed at the front. He had been missing for almost a year.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Censor.NET reports.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we announce the death of our colleague, military officer and journalist Oleksii Andrieiev, who gave his life defending the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine," the statement said.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

Since the 2000s, Oleksii has worked as a cameraman on television, including at TV7 and Sigma TV channels, as well as at Azovstal's press centre. He was known as a talented and dedicated journalist who repeatedly covered events that shaped the modern history of Ukraine.

Oleksii joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 25 February 2022, leaving his civilian profession.

On 29 November 2023, during hostilities in the village of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut district, Oleksii went missing.

His body was returned in a recent exchange and was identified through DNA.

