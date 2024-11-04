EOD specialist Oleksandr Viter was killed during demining in Kherson. PHOTO

Today, 4 November 2024, the police of Kherson region suffered irreparable losses. Senior Inspector of the Explosive Ordnance Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson region, Police Captain Oleksandr Viter, was killed during demining operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the tragic incident occurred in Inzhenerne of the Kherson city community. A group of explosive ordnance disposal officers went on a routine mission to verify information from local residents about the ammunition left behind after a Russian drone attack. An explosion occurred during the demining of a private household, and police captain Oleksandr Viter was fatally injured. He will forever be 41.

What is known about the deceased?

According to the National Police, Oleksandr served in law enforcement for 10 years. He worked in the Kherson special police patrol battalion and in the explosives department.

He was a true patriot, courageous and sincere, always ready to help, a man of his word who served the Ukrainian people in good faith. This is how he will be remembered by his colleagues and friends.