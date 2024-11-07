Great Britain announced new sanctions against Russian Federation: largest package in last year

On November 7, the UK government imposed new sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the British government.

"Today's action disrupts the supply of vital equipment for Putin's military machine and curbs Russian malign activity around the world by exposing the corrupt activities of Russian military groups in Africa," the statement said.

The package includes 56 new sanctions, which target suppliers that support Russian military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in sub-Saharan Africa, and a GRU agent involved in the use of the Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.

The sanctions are directly aimed at restricting the supply of products for the Russian armed forces, including machine tools, microelectronics, and drones. They also target organizations in China, Turkey, and Central Asia that supply and manufacture goods, including machine tools, microelectronics, and drone components, that Russia needs to support its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"The new measures are aimed at undermining Russia's foreign policy in Africa and limiting the supply of critical equipment for Putin's war machine.

These sanctions continue the UK's mission to tackle Russian malign activity, which in recent months has included action against Russia's 'shadow fleet', the use of banned chemical weapons, and pro-Kremlin media outlets spreading disinformation," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Read more: Sijjarto meets Lavrov in Minsk and criticizes EU for sanctions