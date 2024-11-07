Almost 11 thousand attacks carried out by occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region in October - RMA

The Zaporizhzhia direction is under constant fire from Russian troops, in particular, in October the occupiers struck almost 11 thousand times at the settlements of Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 1,700 civilians have been injured, 570 have been killed, including 38 children. More than 16,100 households have been destroyed or damaged.



Thus, the frontline settlements of the region are under constant threat. In the villages of Komyshuvakha, Orikhiv, and Huliaipole, the enemy is deliberately hunting civilians with FPV drones, attacking people who are just working in their gardens or doing household chores.

"The defense of the Zaporizhzhia region is a priority. To support the military, a record defense fund has been created in the region, and units are being actively recruited to perform combat missions. Zaporizhzhia region is also a leader in the construction of fortifications," added Fedorov.

He also spoke about the consequences of a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia on November 5, noting that 25 people were injured and 8 people died. Another 9 victims remain in the hospital.

