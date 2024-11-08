ENG
Blinken and French Foreign Minister Barro emphasize readiness to continue supporting Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed further support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the US Department of State.

"The parties emphasized their shared determination to continue to assist Ukraine and support its efforts to defend freedom and achieve victory," the State Department said.

Blinken and Barro discussed other important foreign policy issues. In particular, they discussed the importance of a diplomatic settlement in Lebanon and ending the war in Gaza.

To recap, the administration of US President Joe Biden plans to use up the entire remaining balance of the funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

