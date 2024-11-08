ENG
Strike in Odesa region: 1 person killed, 9 others injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 November, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with attack drones.  Private homes and educational institutions were hit. There is a dead and injured

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, 1 person was killed and 9 others were injured in the hostile attack. Residential buildings in the private sector were damaged. A fire broke out in two residential buildings," the statement said.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 15 people, including 1 child and 1 pregnant woman.

According to the acting mayor of Odesa, Oleksandr Filatov, one of the city's educational institutions was heavily damaged as a result of a massive attack by UAVs.

"As a result of the night attack, one of the oldest schools in Odesa, Lyceum 125, was significantly damaged," the statement said.

Warehouses and vehicles were also damaged.

