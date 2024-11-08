World Bank announced support package for Ukraine in amount of 750 million dollars - Shmyhal

The World Bank has allocated a new support package for Ukraine. The funds will be provided as part of the Support for Ukraine's Recovery through Reforms in Reasonable Fiscal Governance (SURGE) project, which aims to support institutional reforms necessary for accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.

He noted that part of this amount will be allocated from the ADVANCE Ukraine fund, which is supported by the Government of Japan.

"The implementation of the program will help to strengthen the work of state institutions in the context of war, to provide key public services to citizens in full," the Prime Minister assured.

He added that these reforms will improve public investment and public finance management. The World Bank may increase funding if necessary.

Watch more: "Fight or work": summonses are primarily sent to those who do not pay taxes - Shmyhal. VIDEO

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Defense has stated that by the end of Joe Biden's presidential term, it intends to use all remaining funds for programs to support Ukraine.