Putin declared readiness for "peace talks": Ukraine should become neutral, and its borders should be where "people want"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is allegedly ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but only on the basis of the "Istanbul agreements" and "the realities of today."

He said this at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

"We are ready for peace talks, but not on the basis of some "wishes" whose name changes from month to month, but on the basis of the emerging realities and on the basis of the agreements reached in Istanbul. On the basis, but based on the realities of today," the president of the aggressor country said.

According to Putin, it should not be about "a truce for half an hour or half a year."

"It's not to stop the shells from coming at them, but to create favorable conditions for the restoration of relations, cooperation in the future in favor of the two nations, which are certainly fraternal, no matter how complicated it is by today's tragic events in relations between Russia and Ukraine," the dictator said.

Ukraine's neutrality

He believes that "normal relations" between Moscow and Kyiv are hard to imagine without Ukraine's neutrality.

"We are determined to create conditions for a long-term settlement and for Ukraine to finally become an independent, sovereign state. Instead of being an instrument in the hands of third countries and used in their interests. ... If there is no neutrality (of Ukraine - Ed.), it is difficult to imagine any good neighborly relations between Russia and Ukraine. ... Why? Because it means that Ukraine will be constantly used as a tool in the hands of others. And to the detriment of Russia's interests," Putin said.

Borders of Ukraine

The Russian dictator insists that Ukraine's border should be drawn "wherever people want" living in the territories occupied by Russia.

"The border of Ukraine should be drawn in accordance with the sovereign decisions of people living in certain territories, which we call our historical territories," he added.

An arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

