Advisor to the Hungarian Prime Minister Balázs Orbán believes that Donald Trump should call dictator Putin to open a line of communication with Russia and facilitate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"As soon as we can, all channels of communication should be restored," he said on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Budapest.

While Trump has previously boasted of his ability to end the war in 24 hours, the Orban adviser said it would likely be a difficult process.

"The peacekeeping process is, from a diplomatic point of view, a very complex issue that should consist primarily of restoring communication channels, and then talking about a short-term ceasefire. The sooner we start this, the better for everyone," he added.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready to call Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, himself.

Donald Trump did not rule out that he would talk to Putin.

