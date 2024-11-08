Russians are attempting to stealthily enter positions of our defenders in Chasiv Yar - 24th SMB

Russians are trying to storm Ukrainian positions in Chasiv Yar, but fail to gain a foothold.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andriy Polukhin, a representative of the press service of the 24th SMB named after Brigade King Danylo, on the air of We Are Ukraine TV show.

"They are using small infantry groups. Now they are trying to "slip through stealthily" at times when they are camouflaged, enter the positions of our defenders, and try to conduct their operations from there. If earlier they stormed head-on, now they are trying to sneak in quietly and take our fighters by surprise," the statement said.

He also noted that there is information that the enemy is trying to amass forces in the area of Chasiv Yar.

"Unfortunately, I cannot say what kind of forces they are, how much stronger they will be, and whether they will have such an opportunity," added Andrii Polukhin.

Earlier, the Luhansk OTG reported that Russians are amassing resources near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy is increasing the number of assaults near Toretsk.

