Borrell plans to visit Ukraine in coming days: We must continue our support

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that he plans to travel to Ukraine in the coming days and emphasized the need for further support for Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Borrell said this during a conversation with journalists at an informal meeting of EU heads of state and government in Budapest on Friday.

"I am planning to visit Ukraine in the coming days to see how we can continue to support them together with the Ukrainian authorities. Because we have to continue to support them. In any case, we cannot outsource our ability to act. No matter what happens in the United States, we have our own interests, we have our own values," he said.

In addition, Borrell emphasized that "of course, the United States is our most important partner," and the EU wants to continue to be a strong partner of the United States, but it needs to build its own capacity.

"No matter what happens in other houses, we have to keep working in our house. The recipe for the future of the European Union is unity," he said.

According to him, "the only recipe for survival for Europe is to be more united and to build a stronger, more sovereign Europe that can face the challenges of the world without handing over security to someone else." He also emphasized that security requires large investments in defense and technology.

"If you are not at the table, you will be on the menu. The same is true for Ukraine. Ukraine should be at the table, not on the menu. Therefore, we must continue to support Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. No matter what happens, we must continue to fulfill our obligations to Ukraine," Borrell added.

