Ukraine to receive Estonian air defence missiles for testing, - Defence Ministry

Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technology will provide Ukraine with air defence missiles for testing.

This was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Anatolii Klochko and the company's management, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the first samples for testing will be delivered by the end of 2024.

The missiles to be tested by Ukraine are designed primarily to counter UAVs and are capable of shooting down targets at an altitude of up to 2 km. If the tests are successful and further use is agreed upon, the production of these missiles may be organised in Ukraine.

See more: United States tests Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. PHOTOS

The parties have previously agreed that the next step may be to agree on a format for financing missile production.

Klochko stressed that it is extremely important for Ukraine to have the widest possible arsenal of missile weapons to repel Russian aggression. He called on foreign manufacturers of such weapons to provide them to Ukraine and test them in combat conditions.

‘We are open for cooperation and ready to use various models of modern weapons,’ the Deputy Minister said.

Read more: China tests intercontinental ballistic missile