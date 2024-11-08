Russia is stockpiling missiles at airfields and may launch new mass attack - CCD

The enemy is amassing missiles at strategic aviation airfields.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko

"The number of aircraft already allows to launch a shelling, and the aircraft itself is also ready. Accordingly, it is important to be prepared for this," Kovalenko wrote.

This is how he commented on a Russian propagandist's statement that there will be no more massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. According to the propagandist, the Russian strategic aviation was allegedly told to "exhale and relax." However, Kovalenko urged not to believe the Kremlin's propaganda.

