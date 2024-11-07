Google has fixed situation with maps: Ukrainian military facilities are no longer displayed, - CCD

Google has corrected the situation with the maps on which it "highlighted" Ukrainian positions.

This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Google has fixed the situation with the maps. Military facilities and systems are no longer displayed. Everything will be fine in the future," he wrote.

Read more: Google has shown location of Ukrainian military systems on maps - CCD

On November 3, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, said that Google had "burned out" Ukrainian positions on maps, showing the location of our military systems.

In turn, Google later said that the photos showing the deployment of Ukrainian military systems were taken more than a year ago.